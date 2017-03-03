HBO Unveils New Intro for its Saturday Night Features (But It’s Still Not Better Than the Original)

The new version stays true to the original aesthetic while modernizing the iconic intro, and will premiere this Saturday.

HBO has revealed its new Saturday Night Feature intro, which is set to premiere before this Saturday’s showing of “X-Men: Apocalypse.” The video, which pays homage to the station’s original beloved intro from the 1980s, also skillfully updates it to make it more suitable for the modern home-viewing experience.

The intro, similarly to the original, begins in a comfortable home environment as a couple settling in to watch a movie, then the camera soars across the city to glimpse other homes who are getting ready to do the same. The feel of the original intro is certainly present, but thanks to the always-reliable modernization of technology, this new feature presentation opening is more expansive, and fittingly showcases the variety of ways audiences can now view media from the comforts of their homes.

The sweeping camerawork isn’t the only aspect of this new intro that evokes the aesthetic of the original opening. The music is an updated rendition of the original intro’s theme, and is quite honestly more epic than most Marvel Superhero themes.

Some other notable upcoming Saturday Night Features include 2016 films like “Hacksaw Ridge,” “Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising,” and “War Dogs.” Check out the video below to view the intro for yourself.

While watching this new Feature Presentation Opening, it’s difficult not to feel nostalgic for the original intro, which so many people grew up with. The iconic sequence had an undeniable charm, utilizing a miniature city filled with little cars, lights, and homes to create a homey environment as families settled in to watch a movie on Saturday night.

The making of this intro is also rather interesting — in the documentary below, its creators describe capturing the aerial perspective of the video as providing a “tour in flight.” The time, creativity, and effort put into the miniature model city is also well-documented, with all that hard work paying off — the classic intro has become as memorable as the films which followed it every Saturday Night.

So memorable, in fact, that even the Duplass brothers are fans.

So as great as the new intro is, it doesn’t take you to outer space like the old one. Check out the original intro below to compare the two.

