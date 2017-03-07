The 20 Highest Grossing Indies of 2017 (A Running List)

Please note: The below list only includes domestic (U.S. and Canada only, unless otherwise indicated) grosses for specialty films — indie, foreign (including Bollywood films that open in limited release) and/or documentary — that opened in limited release (599 screens and under) in 2017 and/or were acquired for 2017 distribution by an independent distributor or a studio (or its speciality division). It also includes films that screened only as an Academy-qualifier in 2016.
Grosses include all reported grosses up to March 7, 2017. This chart is updated every Tuesday afternoon. (Last year’s list can be found here.)
1. “I Am Not Your Negro”
Distributor: Magnolia
Release Date: February 3rd
Opening Theater Count: 43
Opening Average: $15,962
Current Gross: $5,553,769
2. “Raees”
Distributor: Zee TV
Release Date: January 25th
Opening Theater Count: 265
Opening Average: $6,768
Current Gross: $3,262,954
3. “The Oscar Nominated Short Films”
Distributor: Shorts International
Release Date: February 10th
Opening Theater Count: 206
Opening Average: $3,361
Current Gross: $2,748,330
4. “Un Padre No Tan Padre”
Distributor: Pantelion
Release Date: January 27th
Opening Theater Count: 312
Opening Average: $3,137
Current Gross: $2,145,468
5. “Everybody Loves Somebody”
Distributor: Pantelion
Release Date: February 17th
Opening Theater Count: 333
Opening Average: $2,784
Current Gross: $1,824,864
6. “A United Kingdom”
Distributor: Fox Searchlight (acquired at TIFF)
Release Date: February 10th
Opening Theater Count: 4
Opening Average: $16,628
Current Gross: $1,814,372
7. “The Salesman”
Distributor: Cohen Media Group
Release Date: January 7th
Opening Theater Count: 3
Opening Average: $23,693
Current Gross: $1,784,744
8. “Jolly Llb 2”
Distributor: FIP
Release Date: February 10th
Opening Theater Count: 173
Opening Average: $4,476
Current Gross: $1,654,254
9. “Table 19″
Distributor: Fox Searchlight (acquired at Sundance)
Release Date: March 3rd
Opening Theater Count: 868
Opening Average: $1,821
Current Gross: $1,580,648
10. “The Red Turtle”
Distributor: Sony Pictures Classics (acquired at Cannes)
Release Date: January 20th
Opening Theater Count: 17
Opening Average: $7,003
Current Gross: $691,377
11. “Kedi”
Distributor: Oscilloscope
Release Date: February 10th
Opening Theater Count: 1
Opening Average: $40,103
Current Gross: $579,818
12. “Confidential Assignment”
Distributor: CJ Entertainment
Release Date: January 27th
Opening Theater Count: 2
Opening Average: $10,614
Current Gross: $466,319
13. “Duckweed”
Distributor: China Lion
Release Date: February 10th
Opening Theater Count: 27
Opening Average: $5,953
Current Gross: $448,205
14. “Bitter Harvest”
Distributor: Roadside Attractions
Release Date: February 24th
Opening Theater Count: 127
Opening Average: $1,735
Current Gross: $402,216
15. “Kung Fu Yoga”
Distributor: Well Go USA
Release Date: January 27th
Opening Theater Count: 14
Opening Average: $7,999
Current Gross: $362,657
16. “Ok Jaanu”
Distributor: FIP
Release Date: January 13th
Opening Theater Count: 121
Opening Average: $1,868
Current Gross: $355,922
17. “Buddies in India”
Distributor: China Lion
Release Date: January 27th
Opening Theater Count: 55
Opening Average: $3,304
Current Gross: $293,194
18. “Railroad Tigers”
Distributor: Well Go USA
Release Date: January 6th
Opening Theater Count: 43
Opening Average: $2,703
Current Gross: $218,044
19. “One Piece Film: Gold”
Distributor: FUNimation Films
Release Date: January 10th
Opening Theater Count: 372
Opening Average: NA
Current Gross: $190,859
20. “Mr. Gaga: A True Story of Love and Dance”
Distributor: Abramorama
Release Date: February 1st
Opening Theater Count: 2
Opening Average: $12,677
Current Gross: $122,457