The 20 Highest Grossing Indies of 2017 (A Running List)

Refreshed weekly, here's a chart of 2017's twenty highest-grossing specialty films (so far).

Please note: The below list only includes domestic (U.S. and Canada only, unless otherwise indicated) grosses for specialty films — indie, foreign (including Bollywood films that open in limited release) and/or documentary — that opened in limited release (599 screens and under) in 2017 and/or were acquired for 2017 distribution by an independent distributor or a studio (or its speciality division). It also includes films that screened only as an Academy-qualifier in 2016.

Grosses include all reported grosses up to March 7, 2017. This chart is updated every Tuesday afternoon. (Last year’s list can be found here.)

1. “I Am Not Your Negro”

Distributor: Magnolia

Release Date: February 3rd

Opening Theater Count: 43

Opening Average: $15,962

Current Gross: $5,553,769

2. “Raees”

Distributor: Zee TV

Release Date: January 25th

Opening Theater Count: 265

Opening Average: $6,768

Current Gross: $3,262,954

3. “The Oscar Nominated Short Films”

Distributor: Shorts International

Release Date: February 10th

Opening Theater Count: 206

Opening Average: $3,361

Current Gross: $2,748,330

4. “Un Padre No Tan Padre”

Distributor: Pantelion

Release Date: January 27th

Opening Theater Count: 312

Opening Average: $3,137

Current Gross: $2,145,468

5. “Everybody Loves Somebody”

Distributor: Pantelion

Release Date: February 17th

Opening Theater Count: 333

Opening Average: $2,784

Current Gross: $1,824,864

6. “A United Kingdom”

Distributor: Fox Searchlight (acquired at TIFF)

Release Date: February 10th

Opening Theater Count: 4

Opening Average: $16,628

Current Gross: $1,814,372

7. “The Salesman”

Distributor: Cohen Media Group

Release Date: January 7th

Opening Theater Count: 3

Opening Average: $23,693

Current Gross: $1,784,744

Cohen Media Group

8. “Jolly Llb 2”

Distributor: FIP

Release Date: February 10th

Opening Theater Count: 173

Opening Average: $4,476

Current Gross: $1,654,254

9. “Table 19″

Distributor: Fox Searchlight (acquired at Sundance)

Release Date: March 3rd

Opening Theater Count: 868

Opening Average: $1,821

Current Gross: $1,580,648

10. “The Red Turtle”

Distributor: Sony Pictures Classics (acquired at Cannes)

Release Date: January 20th

Opening Theater Count: 17

Opening Average: $7,003

Current Gross: $691,377

11. “Kedi”

Distributor: Oscilloscope

Release Date: February 10th

Opening Theater Count: 1

Opening Average: $40,103

Current Gross: $579,818

12. “Confidential Assignment”

Distributor: CJ Entertainment

Release Date: January 27th

Opening Theater Count: 2

Opening Average: $10,614

Current Gross: $466,319

13. “Duckweed”

Distributor: China Lion

Release Date: February 10th

Opening Theater Count: 27

Opening Average: $5,953

Current Gross: $448,205

14. “Bitter Harvest”

Distributor: Roadside Attractions

Release Date: February 24th

Opening Theater Count: 127

Opening Average: $1,735

Current Gross: $402,216

15. “Kung Fu Yoga”

Distributor: Well Go USA

Release Date: January 27th

Opening Theater Count: 14

Opening Average: $7,999

Current Gross: $362,657

16. “Ok Jaanu”

Distributor: FIP

Release Date: January 13th

Opening Theater Count: 121

Opening Average: $1,868

Current Gross: $355,922

17. “Buddies in India”

Distributor: China Lion

Release Date: January 27th

Opening Theater Count: 55

Opening Average: $3,304

Current Gross: $293,194

18. “Railroad Tigers”

Distributor: Well Go USA

Release Date: January 6th

Opening Theater Count: 43

Opening Average: $2,703

Current Gross: $218,044

19. “One Piece Film: Gold”

Distributor: FUNimation Films

Release Date: January 10th

Opening Theater Count: 372

Opening Average: NA

Current Gross: $190,859

20. “Mr. Gaga: A True Story of Love and Dance”

Distributor: Abramorama

Release Date: February 1st

Opening Theater Count: 2

Opening Average: $12,677

Current Gross: $122,457