‘Holy Motors’ Director Leos Carax Will Soon Start Production on ‘Annette’ With Adam Driver and Rihanna

Amazon Studios has acquired the U.S. and Canadian distribution rights for “Annette,” starring Adam Driver and Rihanna, as reported by Variety. The musical drama will be helmed by French director Leos Carax (“Holy Motors”). This will be Carax’s first English-language film.

“I hope to make a film one day that will be music. I wanted life in music, that is what I wanted here,” Carax told IndieWire’s Eric Kohn back in 2012. Now, he gets to do exactly that.

Shooting for “Annette” will begin in the spring and will include several international locations. The film will feature original songs by American art-rock band Sparks.

“Annette” follows a stand-up comedian who is faced with the reality of caking care of his 2-year-old daughter after his opera singer wife dies. But he soon realizes that his little girl has a special gift.

It had previously been reported that Rooney Mara was the lead in the film. However, according to Variety, the “Carol” star could not continue in the project due to other engagements. A new lead will reportedly be cast.

Amazon is fresh off a great award season, with “Manchester by the Sea” winning three Academy Awards, and “The Salesman” taking home the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film. Bruno Pesery is the lead-producer for “Annette” via his Paris-based Arena Films (“21 Nights With Pattie”). Swiss company Vega, Japan’s Eurospace and Belgium’s Wrong Men are co-producing.

