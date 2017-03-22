‘Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On’ Trailer: Netflix’s Internet Porn Docuseries Explores How Technology Changes Us

The new anthology series will be released in late April.

“Hot Girls Wanted” was just the start.

Netflix is releasing “Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On,” which is a six-part anthology series based on the acclaimed feature documentary. Produced by Rashida Jones, Jill Bauer and Roma Gradus, this unflinchingly candid series goes inside six true and personal stories about those affected by the explosion of the Internet, and how it can promise sex and intimacy with just a click.

READ MORE: 7 Big Reveals From the Directors of ‘Hot Girls Wanted’

One story will follow a young woman who works for Hussie Models, a pro-amateur porn agency out of North Miami Beach. Another story explores the fantasy role playing aspect of the business. One young woman is a cam girl who feels that she fulfills the role of a psychiatrist: “I’m making a difference.” We’ll also meet some of the men who consume this online fantasy, including one guy who feels that his relationship with a cam model is all he has.

“Turned On” also delves into the social media aspect of it all. That for some people, being on their phones is their world, even when they’re out in the world. Porn and connection are big business, but in the end, what does interacting through screens do to how we develop? Watch a trailer and check out a poster for the series below.

Netflix

The original feature documentary began production with the idea of exploring how young men consume porn on college campuses, but when it was discovered how the porn used young women, the focus reoriented to tell their story about how and why they entered the industry.

“Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On” will release all six parts on Friday, April 21 on Netflix.

Stay on top of the latest TV news! Sign up for our TV email newsletter here.