‘House of Cards’ Praises Sean Spicer’s Upside Down Flag Pin as ‘Loyalty’

The Internet took notice of Spicer's upside down flag pin and so did the popular Netflix series.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer showed up to a press conference on Friday wearing his flag pin upside down. Fox News Channel Correspondent John Roberts, who has a front-row seat in the White House briefing room, brought it up to Spicer’s attention. “John Roberts, always helping me with fashion tips,” Spicer joked as he tried to turn the pin around.

READ MORE: ‘Saturday Night Live’: Melissa McCarthy Brings Her Sean Spicer Impersonation Back for Another Political Show — Watch

Yet, Spicer was not able to adjust the pin and the flag continued upside down. “Is that a distress call, Sean?” someone else asked, in reference to the guidelines for displaying the US flag, which state that it “should never be displayed with the union down, except as a signal of distress.”

Another person in the room made a reference to the popular Netflix political drama series “House of Cards,” in which the American flag is displayed upside down. “There’s no promo,” Spicer answered right away, as he was finally able to flip the pin around.

READ MORE: ‘House of Cards’ Creator Beau Willimon Calls For Trump’s Impeachment in ‘Declaration of Resistance’

The Internet took notice of Spicer’s wardrobe mistake and so did the Netflix show. “Your loyalty has not gone unnoticed,” was tweeted from the show’s official Twitter account.

Your loyalty has not gone unnoticed. https://t.co/ba1kz1yvXF — House of Cards (@HouseofCards) March 10, 2017

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.