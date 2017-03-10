‘Hurricane’: The Cold War Comes Home in Christiano Dias’ Award-Winning Short Film — Watch

A Communist comes calling. Maybe.

Christiano Dias’ short film, “Hurricane,” cleverly uses a seemingly past time filled with xenophobic tendencies to mirror the present state of the country. Placed against the backdrop of The Cold War and the lingering panic of McCarthyism, “Hurricane” highlights the ways in which hysteria can lead to impulsive action with severe consequences.

As Dias has said of the award-winning short, “Much like the Cold War sparked the same fears of Communism in the 1950s, the growing threat of terrorism can lead many people to ‘over-react’ concerning these same insecurities. Additionally, some of the same feelings toward Russia and Communism as a whole have started to re-emerge and wanted to show that history is very capable of repeating itself yet again.” It’s a concept that seems all too familiar these days.

With top lighting and cast shadows, a seemingly harmless conversation between husband and wife takes an unexpected turn when an alleged Communist shows up at their door. In addition to its neat lighting, the looming noir-inspired score alerts the viewer that not all is as it seems, nor what we expect.

The film received much praise during its run in the festival circuit, earning various awards such as Best Screenplay, Best Director, Best Comedy/Dramadey at the L.A. Indie Film Festival. Today, the film makes it online debut, and you can check it out — in full! — below.

Find out more about “Hurricane” at its official site.

