‘I, Olga Hepnarova’ Exclusive Clip: A Young Czech Woman Questions Her Place in Society in True Crime Drama — Watch

Petr Kazda and Tomas Weinreb’s film “I, Olga Hepnarova” tells the true story of the shocking crimes of Olga Hepnarova, a young Czech woman who murdered eight people in 1973.

The film shows Hepnarova as a lonely lesbian outsider from a coldhearted family who doubted her place in society and was unable to connect with others. Her feelings of isolation eventually lead her, at just twenty-two years old, to drive a truck into a group of people waiting to board a tram in Prague. Before the murder, she sent a letter to two newspapers explaining her action as revenge for the hatred against her by her family and the world.

She was later found to be sane and sentenced to death, making her the last woman executed in Czechoslovakia.

The film stars Michalina Olszanska as the title character, as well as Martin Pechlát, Klára Melísková, and Marika Soposká.

“I, Olga Hepnarova” opens theatrically on March 24 in New York (at the Village East) with a wider national release to follow. Check out our exclusive clip below.