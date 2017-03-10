Idris Elba on England’s Black Civil Rights Movement in ‘Guerrilla’ Behind-the-Scenes Video — Watch

The Showtime limited series from “12 Years a Slave’s” John Ridley also stars Freida Pinto, Babou Ceesay and Rory Kinnear.

When does violence become necessary as an answer to violence?

That’s the question that one couple faces in Showtime’s upcoming limited series “Guerrilla.” In the behind-the-scenes video below, star and executive producer Idris Elba explains the series’ roots.

“When you think about civil rights, you think about the Black Panthers, you think about America,” he says. “Well, in England, in the early ‘70s, there was a smaller, similar movement. It was far from easy if you looked Indian or black. And I think ‘Guerrilla’ attempts to show you what that fight was like.”

READ MORE; ‘Guerrilla’ Trailer: John Ridley and Idris Elba’s Upcoming Series Stars Freida Pinto as a Political Activist

“12 Years a Slave” Oscar winner John Ridley and stars Freida Pinto, Babou Ceesay and Rory Kinnear also weigh in on the series’ significance:

Also, check out the series’ new poster:

Showtime

Set in London 1971, “Guerrilla” centers on Jas (Pinto) and Marcus (Ceesay), who are just learning to be together as a couple when they become the victims of police violence. The rampant racism pushes them to the point of learning how to become guerrilla fighters. They enlist the help of a man named Kent (Elba), break a man out of prison and begin to target the Black Power Desk, a counterintelligence unit that seeks to crush black activism. Kinnear also stars as Chief Inspector Pence.

The six-part “Guerrilla” premieres on Sunday, April 16 at 9 p.m. ET on Showtime.

Stay on top of the latest film and TV news! Sign up for our email newsletters here.