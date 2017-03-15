‘I’m Dying Up Here’ Review: Jim Carrey’s Overstuffed Take on Stand-Up Comedy Loses the Room — SXSW 2017

Unfocused and overcrowded, the premiere episode of Showtime's new drama series evokes bad memories of the network's recent past.

The dark side of stand-up comedy is always lurking behind the jokes, and “I’m Dying Up Here,” Showtime’s drama series set in Los Angeles’ ’70s comedy scene, aims to bring it to light. Tracking a group of comedians who work at a club on the Sunset strip, the first episode slowly teases a tragedy meant to tie all these stories together, even if the premiere feels unwieldy before every member of the large ensemble is introduced. An hour-long drama about the lives of comedians feels a tad antithetical even before you start counting expendable plot lines, but “I’m Dying Up Here” shows brief flashes of focused merit in its counter-intuitive take.

What works best among the many ingredients at play is first how producer Jim Carrey and showrunner David Flebotte highlight the serious side of a world made to look lighthearted. Second, and more simply, is Ari Graynor’s Cassie, who I can only hope turns out to be the series’ lead. But we’ll come back to her once we start running through the characters. It’s the drama that’s of primary interest, given the subtext of self-effacing routines and braggadocian performances has often been related back to insecurity, with Louis C.K. perhaps best describing the fuel for (some) comedians’ fires in the sixth episode of “Louie”:

“These guys, comedians, me — they don’t have a life. Their days are shit. They don’t have many friends, they don’t have families, they have this. The only good part of their lives is the 15 minutes they get to be on stage, maybe once a week, sometimes once a month.”

“I’m Dying Up Here” highlights this idea to differing degrees. Andrew Santino plays Bill, a regular at the club who’s getting fed up waiting for his big break. When the group gathers to watch their friend and peer, Clay (Sebastian Stan), do a set on “The Tonight Show,” Bill blows up in jealousy. He can’t understand how everyone can claim to be happy for Clay when they all want to be up there instead of him.

Not that Clay is particularly happy himself. Introduced checking into a hotel with a six-pack of Budweiser and no luggage, we watch Clay watch himself on TV, all alone, sitting in his bed. The way he drops a bottle cap from his balcony and listlessly holds his cigarette may convey accomplishment, but there’s no excitement in him. He’s acting as though he’s depressed when he should be celebrating.

Tinges of obsession shade the rest of the characters as well, even if they’re a bit more amiable. Two Boston-born comedians (played by Michael Angarano and Clark Duke) make the trip to L.A. in search of fame and fortune, spending every last dollar they have just to be in the city where “The Tonight Show” is shooting. R.J. Cyler (“Me and Earl and The Dying Girl”) plays Adam, a comic constantly pushing his so-so manager (Alfred Molina) to get him a real gig and — in a bizarre, inexplicably loaded example of his desperation — agrees to a disgusting task just to make some money.

And then there’s Cassie, an experienced stand-up talent who’s butting against the “next level’s” glass ceiling. She wants to be on the main stage at Goldie’s, but Goldie (Melissa Leo, devouring scenes with savage chomps) doesn’t think she’s ready. The two go back-and-forth over the role of a female stand-up, debating what’s expected of them to succeed in the business and what Cassie wants to do for herself. She likes who she is onstage, knows she’s as good as her male peers, and actively rejects the idea of branding herself toward women. If men don’t have to brand toward men, why does she have to cater to gender?

It’s a progressive conversation, especially for the ’70s, and an admirably touchy subject for the series to tackle head-on, right away. What’s unclear is how satisfied they are with where the conversation ends in Episode 1. The premiere’s climax has all the trappings of a happy ending — uplifting music, smiling faces, a laughing crowd — but it doesn’t feel earned. There’s much more to be said here, and the series would be best to keep pushing this debate forward — especially since Graynor performs as well off-stage as on it.

The same can be said for most of the actors playing stand-up comics. I’m rather partial to Angarano, perhaps because he was another highlight from Steven Soderbergh’s “The Knick,” or because of an above-average affinity for anyone with a Boston accent. But Angarano has a perpetual sense of calm about him that helps make his character feel the most natural (even when his accent makes him stand out from the pack).

That being said, the jokes showcased from the stage aren’t evocative of the humor necessary for us to believe in these comics. Sure, the ‘70s setting helps quell expectations, or at least forgive familiar material, and that the show’s primary genre is dramatic means the quick wits depicted in day-to-day life don’t have to elicit guffaws so much as smirks. And yet you are expected to buy into the feeling in the room — that special moment when a comic connects with an audience; with his or her material; with the moment provided to them by a stage, spotlight and microphone.

The intended magic isn’t there yet, and — worse yet for Showtime — the camaraderie-fueled goodheartedness combined with at least one wackadoo sex scene evokes memories of the network’s recent disappointment, Cameron Crowe’s “Roadies.” There’s a lot of clutter here, and it distracts from whatever the show’s main focus will become. If it’s Graynor’s quest to keep breaking through, surrounded by comics trying to work through real issues in fresh comedy sets, then they need to trim the fat. When “I’m Dying Up Here” dials in, it finds something fresh in the comedy scene. When it shoots wide, it gets bogged down. And we’re only one hour in.

Grade: C+

“I’m Dying Up Here” premiered at SXSW. Showtime will release the series premiere June 4 at 10 p.m.

