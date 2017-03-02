‘Ingobernable’ Trailer: Kate Del Castillo Is On The Run in New Netflix Original Series

Kate Del Castillo plays a badass first lady in the Mexican political thriller.

Being the First Lady of a nation can be a pretty tough job (presuming you’re not just chilling in New York on taxpayer money). It can be even more of a hassle if you decide to leave the president and go on the run after his murder, as shown in in the brand new trailer for “Ingobernable.”

The Netflix political thriller stars Kate Del Castillo as First Lady of Mexico Emilia Urquiza, who is definitely not taking anyone’s crap, including her husband the President. A strong woman with conviction, Emilia finds herself at a crossroads when she decides to leave her husband, President Diego Nava (played by Erik Hayser).

But leaving him is just the first obstacle for Emilia. The thrilling trailer follows Emilia as she evades authorities following her husband’s death, for which Emilia might be responsible (she gives a literal meaning to “dropping your man”).

Although she’s had an illustrious career in Mexico, starring in several telenovelas, American audiences might be more familiar with Del Castillo’s real-life drama involving Sean Penn and notorious drug kingpin El Chapo Guzman. After brokering a meeting between the Oscar-winning actor and El Chapo, Del Castillo found herself unable to return to her country after the Mexican Prosecutor’s office issued a warrant for her arrest. Unlike her character, however, Del Castillo won’t have to worry about dealing with the feds anymore, as she was allowed this week to return to her native Mexico without interference from authorities.

“Ingobernable” will be the second Mexican series to launch on Netflix after the comedy-drama “Club De Cuervos.” The 15-episode first season premieres March 24. Check out the trailer below.

