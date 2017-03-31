‘Integral Man’ Trailer: A Mathematician Gets a Dark Diagnosis While Building His Legacy in Hot Docs Documentary — Watch

Over the course of filming, Joseph Clement's "Integral Man" grew into a very different project.

Like some of the very best documentaries, Joseph Clement’s “Integral Man” grew into something very different from where it initially started.

The film started out as a fact-based feature that followed Jim Stewart, the most published mathematician since Euclid and a gay rights activist, as he discovered his passion for Integral House, an architectural marvel of a Toronto home designed around an internal concert hall.

Halfway through filming, Stewart was diagnosed with bone marrow cancer, a fatal disease that took his life in a matter of weeks.

The film is featured as part of Toronto’s Hot Docs Festival, which runs April 27 – May 7. More about the festival, as well as ticket information, can be found at their website.

Check out our exclusive trailer for the fascinating “Integral Man” below.

