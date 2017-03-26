‘Iron Fist’ Star Jessica Henwick Reveals Why She Joined the Show Amidst Whitewashing Controversy

"If anyone understands the conversation, it’s me," Henwick said.

“Iron Fist” has been criticized for casting Finn Jones as the heroic Danny Rand, as some fans thought the role should have been portrayed by an Asian actor. Jessica Henwick, who plays Colleen Wing, was acutely aware of the controversy, and how it placed the series into a greater whitewashing conversation that’s been revived due to controversial casting in recent properties such as “Ghost in the Shell,” “The Great Wall,” and “Doctor Strange.”

“It was a hard decision to make to join the show,” she revealed on “Entertainment Weekly: The Show.” “Not because of the material or anything … But I’m part of the Asian community. I’m Asian. I’m an actor. If anyone understands the conversation, it’s me. I’ve lived and breathed it. When I came on to ‘Iron Fist,’ it was really Colleen Wing that sold it for me. I thought it was a good opportunity to see a really strong female Asian American. [But] I would love to see an Asian American superhero.”

