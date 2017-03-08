‘Marvel’s Iron Fist’ Video: Watch Colleen Wing, the Daughter of the Dragon, Kick Some Ass

Netflix pushes forth their Asian star amidst a race debate controversy involving Finn Jones.

Move over, Khaleesi, we’ve got the daughter of the dragon in “Marvel’s Iron Fist.”

A new video featurette finally reveals more about Colleen Wing on Netflix’s upcoming Marvel series. Wing, played by “Game of Thrones” actress Jessica Henwick, is a martial arts instructor who knows how to handle trouble but also mete out punishment of her own.

We first saw Colleen being teased at the end of “Luke Cage” when Rosario Dawson’s character Claire takes the phone number for a flyer for Colleen’s classes. In the video below, we see that Colleen has other motivations for kicking ass, and it might be tied to her past. When she encounters Danny Rand (Finn Jones), a billionaire who was thought dead but returns to New York with some crazy fighting skills, she’s intrigued.

The series has been under fire lately after Jones got embroiled in a race debate on Twitter about the Danny character, who was written as Caucasian in the original comic books. Fans of color had campaigned for Danny to be recast as an Asian for the show, which not only would that have created an Asian lead in the Marvel Universe, but would have eliminated some of the issues of orientalism in the series, since Danny is imbued with mystical martial arts powers and trained by monks in kung fu.

As for Colleen Wing, her character was descended from Japanese samurai in the comics, but that may have changed in the series. Henwick is a British actress of half-Singaporean Chinese and half-Zambian English descent.

“Iron First” will be released on March 17 on Netflix.

