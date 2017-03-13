Isabelle Huppert Talks Paul Verhoeven Film That Made Her Want to Make ‘Elle’ in Home Video Release Featurette

The clip is part of a larger talk that will appear on the film's DVD and Blu-ray releases.

Isabelle Huppert gave one of the most dynamic and memorable performances of last year in Paul Verhoeven’s “Elle,” spinning gold out of a tricky character in an even trickier film. But it was Huppert’s familiarity with Verhoeven’s work — specifically “Turkish Delight” — that helped prepare her for it, as she reveals in this exclusive clip ahead of the film’s DVD and Blu-ray release.

In a recent career-spanning talk with the Hollywood Reporter’s Stephen Galloway, Huppert discusses how her love for “Turkish Delight” was a major part of why she signed on for “Elle” in the first place. She explains how the film “struck her forever” with its balance of comedy and melodrama, and how she found something similar working on “Elle.”

“It was one of my favorite films ever, and when I thought that I was going to work with Paul Verhoeven, that was really something like the bond or the bridge between that moment when I saw “Turkish Delight” and now,” Huppert said. “Sometimes you have that kind of feeling in life, and it’s very rare, and it happened, you know, with ‘Elle.'”

“Elle” will be released on DVD and Blu-ray on March 14. Check out our exclusive clip below.

