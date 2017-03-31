‘It’ Trailer Comparison Runs The 2017 Film Version Simultaneously to the 1990 Miniseries — Watch

The video compares Andrés Muschietti's film to Tommy Lee Wallace's miniseries.

It’s been exactly 27 years since we last saw the first adaptation of Stephen King’s seminal 1986 novel “It.” The new cinematic remake already has fans of the horror classic bursting with excitement. Earlier this week, we got a first look at the teaser trailer and poster of Andrés Muschietti’s new adaptation. Now, a video has surfaced comparing the 2017 film to Tommy Lee Wallace’s 1990 miniseries, and it’s simply brilliant.

READ MORE: ‘It’ Trailer Breakdown: The 6 Best Parts That Perfectly Capture the Novel’s Brilliance

“It” is set in the fictional town of Derry, Maine, where seven kids, known as “The Losers Club,” will have to overcome life problems, including bullying from other kids. The clique also faces the haunting of a monster that takes the shape of an evil clown named Pennywise (played by Swedish actor Bill Skarsgård). Thirty years later, they reunite to stop the clown once and for all. The film stars “Stranger Things” actor Finn Wolfhard as a young Richie Tozier.

READ MORE: ‘It’: New Look at Pennywise’s Full Makeup and Outfit Promises Millions of Kids Will Be Terrified

“It” is a two-part film series. Part one opens in theaters September 8. Watch the video below, via MoviePilot.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.