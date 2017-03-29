‘It’ Trailer Breakdown: The 6 Best Parts That Perfectly Capture the Novel’s Brilliance

Stephen King devotees have a busy year at the multiplex, as the first chapter of this adaptation is premiering shortly after "The Dark Tower." Luckily, this new trailer appears to hit all the right notes.

“It” is one of Stephen King’s most well-known properties, and the trailer for the first chapter of the film adaptation has just dropped. While King’s “Dark Tower” series may elicit more love from diehard fans, the general population has been scared shitless by clowns ever since Tim Curry’s iconic take on Pennywise from the 1990 miniseries adaptation.

The initial announcement that “True Detective” and “Beasts of No Nation” director Cary Fukunaga was going to helm the adaptation was met warmly, as he seemed to add gravitas to the material. But after leaving the project, reportedly due to creative clashing with the studio, fans worried the project might lack flair and fall victim to studio bloat.

Excitement waxed and waned for months— The kid from “Stranger Things” is in it! Pennywise’s clown design looks weird! Stephen King loved the final cut!— but a slew of official stills, the poster, and a teaser trailer have all dropped within 24 hours, giving a head-on look at the project. As the internet dissects every frame, here are 6 reasons this adaptation looks very promising.

The Tone

Director Andrés Muschietti, whose debut feature was the lovely horror film “Mama,” truly captures the small town whimsy of ’50s Maine, while shading it with an undercurrent of dread and despair. King loves small town horror, and Muschietti seems up to the task of wrangling it. Think Amblin, but with a real sense of danger.

The Losers’ Club Casting

Wow, these young actors certainly look perfect for the part. And by bringing Finn Wolfhard, the brilliant lead of “Stranger Things,” into the gang is a perfect way to encourage fans of the show to visit a story that was a major influence.

The Simplicity

Although there’s plenty of action— especially for a “teaser trailer” — the set pieces have time to breathe. The floating paper boat, the balloon slowly entering the library, and the increasingly clown-centric photo carousel all play on fear rather than jump scares.

The Heart

King fans know his best novels put characters before frights, and the epic novel “It” is no exception. Focusing on family and community is a smart move in line with the original text, and adds significant stakes, recalling the emotional peaks of “Mama.” The trailer literally begins with a big ol’ hug, and looks to keep the lively cast of characters well-rounded.

Derry’s Look and Feel

The town’s production design looks to be top-notch on a not-enormous budget, with icky sewers, era-appropriate living rooms, and small town streets. Would you want to step in this house?

The Easter Eggs

So many of the details and smaller elements are spot on: The Leper! The Black Spot! The Bloody Sink! Fans will be pausing and finding new details for days.

Rewatch the trailer below:

