‘It’ Trailer: First Look At the Film Adaptation of Stephen King’s 1986 Novel Will Leave You Screaming — Watch

Part one of the two-part film will hit theaters September 8.

New Line Cinema has release the first teaser trailer for its upcoming horror drama “It.” The clip first premiered on Saturday at SXSW, where attendees also got a chance to preview an entire scene from the upcoming adaptation of Stephen King’s 1986 novel.

Directed by Andrés Muschietti (“Mama”), “It” is set in the fictional town of Darry, Maine, where seven kids, known as “The Losers Club,” will have to overcome life problems, including the bullying from other children. The clique also faces the haunting of a monster that takes the shape of an evil clown named Pennywise (played by Swedish actor Bill Skarsgård). 30 years later, they reunite to stop the clown once and for all. The film stars “Stranger Things” actor Finn Wolfhard as a young Richie Tozier.

“It’s such an extreme character. Inhumane,” Skarsgård previously told Entertainment Weekly about Pennywise. “It’s beyond even a sociopath, because he’s not even human. He’s not even a clown. I’m playing just one of the beings It creates.”

“It” is a two-part film series. The first movie will consist of the part of the novel set from 1957 to 1958, referred to as “The Losers Club.” Part one opens in theaters September 8. Watch the trailer below.

