‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ Stunt Reel Features Big Jumps and Exploding Trucks — Watch

After its twelfth season, the comedy series will now go into an extended hiatus before returning for Season 13.

Following last Wednesday’s Season 12 finale of the irreverent comedy series “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” FXX has released a behind-the-scene stunt reel full of the dive rolls, truck jumping, and big explosions which punctuate the insanity of Mac, Dee, Charlie, Dennis, and Frank’s world.

After its twelfth season, “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” will now go into an extended hiatus before returning for Season 13 (the show has also been renewed for a fourteenth season as well). But one who may not be coming back for next season is executive producer and star Glenn Howerton. “The option to come back is there, is in place,” the actor, who was recently cast in an NBC pilot alongside Patton Oswalt, recently told The Wrap. “It’s very much a creative decision.

“Without dancing around it too much…anything is possible,” Howerton said of the possibility of coming back to the show, in which he has starred since the show began in 2005. “It is possible but it’s hard for me to say what seems probable at this point. It’s definitely not a foregone conclusion that I won’t be coming back.”

The FXX original comedy series also stars Danny DeVito, Charlie Day, Kaitlin Olson, and Rob McElhenney, who also created the show . Watch the behind-the-scenes stunt reel below.

