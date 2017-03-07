Pablo Larraín and Natalie Portman’s ‘Jackie’ Sets the High Bar for Historical Biopics — IndieWire On Demand

If only every biopic aspired to be as daring as "Jackie."

Take everything you know about the biopic genre and throw it away, because “Jackie” is like no historical drama you’ve ever seen. Pablo Larraín’s searing dissection of First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy in the days following her husband’s assassination is a psychological meditation on grief and legacy, anchored by Natalie Portman in one of the best performances of her career. If you somehow missed the film during its release this awards season, “Jackie” is now available on VOD and demands your attention.

Framed around Jackie’s interview with LIFE magazine reporter Theodore H. White, the film is a dive into her subconscious as she comes to terms with her husband’s death and rises to the challenge of preserving his legacy in American history. Peter Sarsgaard, Greta Gerwig, John Hurt and Max Casella co-star.

Placing the film at #2 on his list of the best movies of 2016, IndieWire’s Eric Kohn called the film “equal parts psychological thriller and historical investigation.” “Anchored by Natalie Portman in a career-best turn,” he added, “the movie’s atmospheric construction pierces the nature of public life and political machinations.”

In the video above, IndieWire Film Editor Kate Erbland provides some more reasons why you just can’t miss “Jackie” on demand. For more indies to watch on VOD, watch below.

