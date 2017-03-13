Jake Johnson Thinks ‘New Girl’ Is Heading Into Its Last Season, Citing Drop In Live Ratings

The star of Fox's quirky comedy says fans will be happy with the season's upcoming finale, if it does happen to be the last.

No “New Girl” can stay new forever. The Fox comedy is about to wrap up its sixth season, and star Jake Johnson thinks it will most likely be its last.

At a SXSW panel where the actor was promoting his new Netflix film, “Win It All,” which he co-wrote with Joe Swanberg, Johnson said though Fox has not officially dropped the show, “We shot a finale where, if this was the end, the core fan base would be OK.” Fans can infer what that means, but it most likely has something to do with the fate of Nick and Jessica (the show’s de facto Ross and Rachel), played by Johnson and Zooey Deschanel.

The show’s ratings have dropped steadily since its impressive 10 million viewer debut in 2011; season six premiered at just under 2.31 million viewers. “When you have a show that appeals to younger viewers, the live ratings just aren’t indicative of who’s watching the show,” said Johnson.

A representative from Fox told The Daily Beast: “While no announcement has been made on the series returning for a 7th season, the network and studio are currently in discussions.”

