James Corden Debuts ‘Donald: The Musical’ With ‘Matilda’ Composer On ‘The Late Late Show’ — Watch

Corden makes a surprisingly cute Steve Bannon in this Broadway re-write.

Everyone knows James Corden loves a good Broadway musical, and we love him for it.

The “Late Late Show” host hosted some theater friends on his show last night to debut “Donald: The Musical,” a riff on a song from the Broadway production of “Matilda: The Musical,” which is based on the book by Roald Dahl with music by Australian musical comedian Tim Minchin.

Sporting an orange combover wig, Minchin played the Donald as a young boy dreaming about banning Muslims and “play[ing] with Putin’s balls.” Broadway’s Ben Platt (“Dear Evan Hansen”) played press secretary Sean Spicer, and Abigail Spencer (“Rectify”) donned a raggedy blonde wig as Kellyanne Conway. Taking one for the team, Corden played an adorable version of Steve Bannon (a truly alternate reality) in schoolboy shorts and knee socks. He sings: “And when I grow up / I’ll be chief strategist / So I can put my Breitbart fist / Inside my puppet’s inside bits.”

Just in case anyone got the wrong message from the cute mini-moguls, the song ends with a rousing call to action: “In the next election you can change this story / If you think the ending is fixed already, you might as well be saying you think that we’re okay / And that’s not right.”

