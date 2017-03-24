James Franco and Seth Rogen Set to Produce Kelly Oxford’s Totally Rad ’90s Teen Drama Series

The duo hasn’t worked together on a TV project since “Freaks and Geeks.”

James Franco and Seth Rogen are going back to their TV roots.

The pair, who had starred on the teen drama “Freaks and Geeks” together, will produce a Hulu TV series based on a script by social media personality Kelly Oxford, reports Variety.

Not much is known about the hourlong series other than it’s a teen show that’s set in the 1990s, according to Variety’s source. The duo will serve as executive producers on the project, along with Franco’s producing partner Vince Jolivette and Rogen’s frequent collaborator Evan Goldberg.

Franco and Rogen first met when they played outcast students on Paul Feig’s “Freaks and Geeks” alongside other future stars like Linda Cardellini, Jason legal, Martin Starr, John Francis Daley, Busy Philipps and Samm Levine.

They’ve worked on a number of films together, including “Knocked Up,” “Pineapple Express,” “The Interview,” “Sausage Party,” and the upcoming “The Disaster Artist,” which premiered at the SXSW festival. IndieWire called the comedic retelling of how Tommy Wiseau’s “The Room” was made “far better than the movie that inspired it.”

Each has also been busy with their own separate TV projects. Franco had starred in the Hulu series “11.22.63” and had guest-starring arcs on “General Hospital,” “30 Rock” and “Angie Tribeca.” He will star in and direct two episodes of HBO’s upcoming series about the 1970s porn industry called “The Deuce” with Maggie Gyllenhaal. Rogen was a staff writer on Judd Apatow’s “Undeclared.” He and Goldberg are currently co-creators of AMC’s “Preacher,” an adaptation of the supernatural comic book series of the same name.

Oxford, a Canadian writer, first rose to fame when she created an anonymous blog in 2002 and then a Twitter account shortly thereafter that gained a large following. She caught the attention of people like Diablo Cody, Roger Ebert, and agents. She’s written scripts to CBS and NBC, and authored the bestseller “Everything Is Perfect When You’re a Liar.”

In 2016, after the “Access Hollywood” tape of Donald Trump was leaked in which he admitted to grabbing women sexually without consent, she posted on Twitter for women to “tweet me your first assaults” and received more than 27 million views and responses.

Her second book, “When You Find Out the World Is Against You” will be released on April 18.

