Jane Fonda Speaks Out About Being Raped and Sexually Abused as a Child

In a new Net-a-Porter interview with Brie Larson, Jane Fonda reveals that she was sexually abused and raped as a child. “To show you the extent to which a patriarchy takes a toll on females,” she tells her fellow Oscar winner, “I’ve been raped, I’ve been sexually abused as a child, and I’ve been fired because I wouldn’t sleep with my boss.”

Larson, who won an Academy Award for her portrayal of a sexual-abuse survivor in “Room,” is an advocate for victims of sexual assault. Fonda is similarly active, including her involvement with the V-Day movement and her own Jane Fonda Center for Adolescent Reproductive Health. “I always thought it was my fault; that I didn’t do or say the right thing,” she says of her experiences.

“I know young girls who’ve been raped and didn’t even know it was rape,” Fonda adds. “They think, It must have been because I said ‘no’ the wrong way. One of the great things the women’s movement has done is to make us realize that [rape and abuse is] not our fault. We were violated and it’s not right.” Read the full interview here.

