Jason Segel Shares Childhood Superhero Dream in Austin Film Festival’s ‘On Story’ — Watch

The first episode of the Austin Film Festival original series "On Story" airs on April 15.

The Austin Film Festival’s original series “On Story” is known for giving viewers an inside look at the creative process of film and TV, featuring intimate conversations with stars and behind-the-scenes talent. Season seven will have 20 all-new episodes featuring visitors to AFF like Jason Segel, who last year explained his childhood obsession with being a superhero.

“What we’ve always wanted to do with ‘On Story’ is give a peek behind the magic of filmmaking,” series co-producer and filmmaker Miguel Alvarez said in a statement. “Every week we’re bringing the writers, directors, and actors from our favorite films and television shows to our viewers and we think that’s something special.” The series won a Lone Star Emmy Award for Best Arts/Entertainment Program in 2014.

AFF’s “On Story” will air on public television stations nationwide next month. The first episode of the season will air on April 15. “On Story” is co-produced by Barbara Morgan, AFF co-founder and executive director, and filmmakers Alvarez and Maya Perez.

On Friday, March 30 Segel and writer-director Charlie McDowell will both be in Austin for an advanced screening of Netflix’s “The Discovery” and Q&A at the Alamo Drafthouse.

To watch a clip from Segel’s last “On Story” conversation, check out the video below.