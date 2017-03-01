‘Jeepers Creepers 3’ Boycott Announced in Response to Writer/Director’s Sexual Misconduct Conviction

Victor Silva, who also directed the first two films, was convicted of sexual misconduct in 1988.

“Jeepers Creepers 3: Cathedral” is tentatively scheduled for release later this year, and a boycott of the upcoming horror film has already been called for. The move has been called for due to the fact that Victor Salva, the film’s writer/director, was convicted of sexual misconduct with a minor in 1988. Annie Swital has started a change.org petition calling on others to actively oppose the film on the grounds that “monsters belong on the screen, not behind the camera.”

Here’s the full text of the petition:

“Jeepers Creepers 3 is currently in production. The director and creator of this franchise, Victor Salva, used his position to rape a 12 year old boy in 1988 during the filming of the movie Clownhouse. He was convicted and served a measly 15 months in prison. As the three largest movie theater chains in the US, I urge you to not show this movie at your theaters. The profits from Jeepers Creepers 3 line the pockets of a pedophile. Monsters belong on the screen, not behind the camera. I also urge other members of the horror movie community to take a stance. Spread the word and don’t watch this film!”

742 people have signed the petition as of this writing. The first two “Jeepers Creepers” films, which were also written and directed by Silva, were released in 2001 and 2003, respectively.

