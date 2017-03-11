Jeff Bridges Revives ‘The Dude’ to Pay Tribute to John Goodman — Watch

The actor donned the iconic knit sweater worn by his character in "The Big Lebowski" to honor his longtime friend and co-star in the Coen Brothers' 1998 classic.

Jeffrey “The Dude” Lebowski made an appearance during John Goodman’s Hollywood Walk of Fame induction ceremony on March 10. Donning the iconic knit sweater worn by his character in “The Big Lebowski,” actor Jeff Bridges was at hand to honor his longtime friend and co-star in the Coen Brothers’ 1998 comedy. Bridges delivered a hilarious speech inspired by the scene in which Walter (Goodman) gives a rambling eulogy for Donny (Steve Buscemi), as he and The Dude (Bridges) stand by the sea to scatter Donny’s ashes, and the whole ceremony gets ruined by the strong wind.

READ MORE: Jeff Bridges on Fitness: ‘You Wouldn’t Want to See the Dude With a Six-Pack’

“He’s a good actor, he’s a good man, John Goodman,” Bridges began. “He’s one of us, he loves the outdoors and acting. As a showman, he has explored the stages from Los Angeles to New York — we’re talking Broadway here, man — he’s done some weird little movies, too. And he’s lived, like so many men in prior generations have lived their lives. He is a man of his times, a man of our times, and he has become a legend.”

READ MORE: The 2017 IndieWire SXSW Bible: Every Review, Interview and News Item Posted During the Festival

As Bridges continued with his speech, Goodman stood in background laughing hysterically, as did the audience. After Bridges was done, both actors knelt at each other’s feet and then embraced. Watch the video below.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.