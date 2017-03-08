Jill Soloway To Produce New Show About Texas Women’s Rodeo For Amazon

Think "A League Of Their Own" -- with bulls instead of bats.

Jill Soloway and Andrea Sperling’s Topple Productions will produce a new limited series for Amazon about an all women’s Texas rodeo, Deadline reports.

Written by Cassie Pappas (“Tyrant”), the show is a period drama set during World War II. When the men go to war, the women take up their chaps and form the first All Girl Rodeo. The premise sounds a bit like Penny Marshall’s 1992 classic, “A League of Their Own,” which told the true story of the first female professional baseball league, also a wartime substitution. If this latest series bears any resemblance to that beloved feminist flick, it is sure to be a hit with nostalgic Millennials.

Soloway and Sperling executive produce under Topple Productions, which has an overall deal with Amazon. The company is named for the feminist rallying cry which Soloway spouted in her last Emmys acceptance speech, “Topple the patriarchy.” The “Transparent” creator has won two Primetime Emmys for directing the series.

Texas has become a fruitful muse for Soloway of late: Her newest directing project, “I Love Dick” was filmed in the artistic enclave of Marfa, Texas. Premiering May 12 on Amazon Prime, “I Love Dick” stars Kathryn Hahn and Kevin Bacon and is based on a novel by Chris Kraus. With Soloway’s third ardently feminist series now in the works, she takes yet another stride towards toppling the patriarchy.

