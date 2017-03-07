Jim Broadbent Just Revealed His ‘Game of Thrones’ Character

Fan speculation seems to have been right about this one.

As is typical, most details regarding the upcoming season of “Game of Thrones” are a closely guarded secret. We know that it will consist of seven episodes and that the eighth (and final) season will consist of six more, but not much else. Until now, at least: Jim Broadbent has let slip the character he’ll be playing in a new ScreenCrush interview.

Just after insisting that he couldn’t say anything, the actor went ahead and revealed that “I’m a maester, an archmaester. I’m an old professor character.” It turns out he’ll be present throughout most of the season, too: “I did five episodes,” Broadbent continued. “I did sort of one major scene in each episode.” His scenes involve Samwell Tarly (John Bradley), which fans of the books have more or less taken as confirmation that Broadbent will be playing one Maester Marwyn.

That may not mean much to those of us who watch “Game of Thrones” but haven’t read the “A Song of Ice and Fire” books (sorry, George R.R. Martin), but Broadbent’s character could have a significant impact on the show’s endgame: In the books, Marwyn sets off to find Daenerys after learning about her and her dragons from Sam. He hasn’t been heard from since, which means the show will almost certainly reveal what he does next before the novels do. Read the full interview here.

