John Krasinski to Direct Emily Blunt in Supernatural Thriller ‘A Quiet Place’

The couple will also co-star together in the Paramount/Platinum Dunes production.

John Krasinski is set to write and direct the supernatural thriller “A Quiet Place,” in which he will also star opposite wife Emily Blunt, as reported by Variety. The Paramount/Platinum Dunes production marks the first time the couple co-star together in a feature film. The last movie they worked on together was “The Muppets” in 2011, but they did not share any scenes.

“The Office” alum previously directed the indie comedy-drama “The Hollars,” released last year, and 2009’s “Brief Interviews with Hideous Men.” “A Quiet Place” marks the first time he directs for a major studio.

The supernatural thriller will be produced by Platinum Dunes’ co-founders Michael Bay, Andrew Form and Brad Fuller. Krasinski and Allyson Seeger, his Sunday Night partner, will serve as executive producers alongside Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, who wrote the first draft of the script. Production for the film will begin this fall. So far, the plot has not been revealed.

Up next for Krasinski is a movie about the Detroit Riots, directed by Kathryn Bigelow. Meanwhile, Blunt will star in Disney’s “Mary Poppins Returns,” which opens in theaters December 25, 2018.

