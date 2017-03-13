John Oliver Compares Donald Trump’s New American Health Care Act to a Tyler Perry-Directed Madea Film

"Trump not wanting his name on the healthcare bill is like Tyler Perry not wanting his name anywhere near 'Jew: A Madea Hanukkah.'"

On Sunday’s episode of “Last Week Tonight,” John Oliver slammed the new American Health Care Act (AHCA), which, if passed, will replace the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

“Yes, it’s finally here: the AHCA,” the late night host said. “You may not have wanted it. It looks awful. But it’s here anyway. Try thinking about it as the legislative equivalent of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean 5: The Curse of Johnny Depp Getting Divorced and Needing the Money.'”

READ MORE: Snoop Dogg Points a Gun At ‘F*cking Clown’ Trump in New Music Video — Watch

The British-born comedian went on to pick apart the legislation, explaining that it basically eliminates Obamacare’s premium tax credits and replaces them with a flat tax credit based on age. “Okay, so the older you get, the more money you get. Think of it as the exact opposite of being a woman in Hollywood,” Oliver joked.

According to Oliver, Donald Trump has distanced himself from the legislation because it “contains almost nothing Trump promised.” Oliver said, “Trump is not clamoring to put his name on this bill and he has put his name on some of the shittiest products in human history.”

READ MORE: John Oliver Delivers Epic Trump Takedown by Analyzing ‘Stupid Watergate’ Wiretap Claim — Watch

The host added, “Trump not wanting his name on the healthcare bill is like Tyler Perry not wanting his name anywhere near ‘Jew: A Madea Hanukkah.'” Watch the clip below.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.