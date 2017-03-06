John Oliver Delivers Epic Trump Takedown by Analyzing ‘Stupid Watergate’ Wiretap Claim — Watch

It's not Watergate. It's "Stupid Watergate."

On Sunday night’s edition of “Last Week Tonight,” host John Oliver slammed Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who is accused of lying under oath about his meetings with the Russian ambassador to the United States, Sergey Kislyak, while he was an advisor to Donald Trump’s campaign.

“Yes, Jeff Sessions, Trump’s attorney general, the unfortunate result of Dobby the House Elf’s one-night stand with a Confederate flag, got in trouble this week for undisclosed meetings with Russia’s ambassador,” Oliver jabbed.

Last week, The Washington Post reported that during his confirmation hearings, Sessions failed to reveal that he met with Kislyak twice between July and September, while he was still a senator and an advisor to Trump’s campaign. When asked by Senator Al Franken what he would do as AG if there was any evidence that anyone involved in the campaign had any type of communications with Russia during the campaign, Sessions answered that he was not aware of such activities and, moreover, he himself had not had any interaction with Russians.

Session’s answer, Oliver said, was essentially an “unforced error” made in response to a question “he wasn’t even asked.”

On Thursday, Sessions held a press conference to announce he would recuse himself from any FBI investigations into Russia’s possible influence on the 2016 election. Sessions is one of several people working for Trump who reportedly met with the Russian ambassador during the campaign.

“It is not clear what is really going on here yet,” the British-born comedian said. “One possibility is that this all amounts to what I’m going to call Stupid Watergate: potential scandal with all the intrigue of Watergate, except everyone involved is really bad at everything. And the relevant questions isn’t so much ‘What did the president know and when did he know it?’ as it is, ‘Is the president physically capable of knowing things at all?'”

On Saturday night, President Trump took to Twitter to accuse former President Obama of wiretapping his Trump Tower shortly before he won the election, but wrote “tapp” instead of “tap.”

How low has President Obama gone to tapp my phones during the very sacred election process. This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sick) guy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

The comedian took aim at Trump for misspelling the word “tap.” “In 1992 Dan Quayle misspelled ‘potato’ and it became one of the most famous dumb moments in political history,” Oliver said. “We are now at a point where the president is so busy hurling destabilizing conspiracy theories around we can’t even pause to enjoy the fact he misspelled the word ‘tap.’”

And, since the Trump administration has not offered any evidence of the claim that Obama tapped Trump’s phones, Oliver explained, “This is how things are going to work now: the President once saw a banana with a bruise that looked like a picture in an article he read in a dream and that is why we are at f*cking war.” Watch the clip below.

