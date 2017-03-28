‘Let It Fall: Los Angeles 1982-1992’ Trailer: John Ridley’s New Documentary Explores the LA Riots

ABC has released a brand new trailer for its upcoming documentary “Let It Fall: Los Angeles 1982-1992.” The film is written and directed by John Ridley and will air on ABC April 28, following its theatrical release a week before, on Friday, April 21. The documentary marks ABC News’ first theatrical production and release.

The release of “Let It Fall” coincides with the 25th anniversary of the Los Angeles riots, which began in April 29, 1992, following the announcement of the verdict in the Rodney King case. The film takes viewers back ten years before the riots to explore the events that led to the uprising, which left more than 60 people dead and over 2,000 injured.

The documentary features archival footage as well as exclusive interviews with eyewitnesses and people from different neighborhoods across Los Angeles who were directly involved in the events. The film was produced by Ridley and ABC’s Jeanmarie Condon. Other producers include Fatima Curry and Melia Patria.

Ridley won a Best Adapted Screenplay Academy Award for “12 Years a Slave.” He also wrote the scripts for “Red Tails” (2012), “Jimi: All Is by My Side” (2013) and “Ben-Hur” (2016), and is the creator of award-winning series “American Crime.” Check out the brand new trailer for “Let It Fall: L.A. 1982-1992” below.

