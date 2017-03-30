Jon Hamm and Jack McBrayer Leak Their Secrets Before the Government Does It for Them in New Funny or Die Video — Watch

The timely video comes as part of tomorrow's "Stand to Rights: A Benefit for the ACLU."

Now that Congress has voted to allow ISPs to sell our browsing histories to whoever can afford it and James Comey’s secret Twitter account appears to have been discovered, we can finally put to rest any notion of online privacy. (Phew!) In a timely new Funny or Die video, the “extremely likable and non-threatening” Jack McBrayer and Jon Hamm take the initiative to leak all their secrets before the government can do it for them.

Among the former “30 Rock” star’s deepest, darkest secrets is the fact that he tells people he’s 43 but is actually a mannequin who came to life 10 years ago, thanks to Don Draper himself; Hamm, for his part, is actually “a wonderful woodworker named Geppetto. The two also discuss the difference between premies and premium babies, what McBrayer’s teeth are made of and how he got his part on “30 Rock” in the first place.

This being a time of civic engagement, the video ends with a call to support the never-more-important American Civil Liberties Union. “Stand to Rights: A Benefit for the ACLU” airs on Facebook live tomorrow night at 7 p.m. followed by Funny or Die’s “Party for Rights,” with proceeds going to the ACLU.

