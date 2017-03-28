Jonah Hill Directed a ‘Full House’–Esque Music Video for Danny Brown’s ‘Ain’t It Funny’ — Watch

Gus Van Sant makes a special appearance.

Jonah Hill has earned two Academy Award nominations, but what he really wants to do is direct. (And rap.) The actor has done just that in collaboration with Danny Brown, whose “Ain’t It Funny” video Hill helmed. Watch below.

Filmed in the style of a bizarre, would-be wholesome sitcom reminiscent of a much darker “Full House,” the video stars Gus Van Sant and Joanna Kerns alongside Brown himself as Uncle Danny, the patriarch of a family that isn’t as PG as the Tanners. Hill’s enthusiasm for rap should be well known by anyone who saw him perform a few lines of “Jumpman” on “SNL” and/or play “Connect 4” with Kanye West.

Hill, who most recently appeared in “The Lego Batman Movie” and “War Dogs,” will next be seen in Van Sant’s “Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot.”

