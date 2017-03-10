Jordan Peele’s ‘Get Out’ Inspires the Latest Social Media Craze, the #GetOutChallenge

The Internet has been flooded with videos of people taking part in the #GetOutChallenge.

As Jordan Peele’s “Get Out” continues to soar at the box office, the comedian’s directorial debut has now inspired the latest Internet craze, the #GetOutChallenge. Participants in this social media challenge emulate the scene in the film in which Walter (Marcus Henderson) comes running straight at a creeped out Chris (Daniel Kaluuya) and then, suddenly, turns to the right, running into the night.

Fans of Peele’s horror film have flooded the Internet with videos, showing them sprinting towards the smart phone, as they take part in the challenge. Check out some of the funny clips below.

Even Golden State star Stephen Curry has taken part in the challenge. Watch his video below.

Trying to escape the sunken place #getout A post shared by Wardell Curry (@stephencurry30) on Mar 7, 2017 at 7:14pm PST

But the challenge has proven really challenging for some participants, whose videos did not go as planned. Check out the hilarious bloopers below.

my mom tried doing the #GetOutChallenge at work omg im dead😭😭😭💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/zIEHNijaqf — joy (@joyyymiller) March 8, 2017

