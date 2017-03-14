Jordan Peele’s ‘Get Out’ Is the First Debut Feature From an African-American Writer/Director to Make $100 Million

Peele's social horror-thriller has earned $111 million in three weeks of release.

Jordan Peele has made history. The “Get Out” helmer has become the first African American writer/director to earn $100 million in his debut film. In its third weekend of release, Peele’s Blumhouse low-budget film earned $21 million, bringing its domestic total to $111 million; what’s more, it only dropped a mere 26% from the previous weekend. And this is despite having huge competition from two major blockbusters, “Logan” and “Kong: Skull Island.”

Peele has also set a new record for Blumhouse: It only took “Get Out” 16 days to surpass the nine-digit mark in domestic gross. That has broken the record previously held by “Split,” which earned $100 million in 19 days.

Peele’s social horror-thriller follows the story of Chris (Daniel Kaluuya), a young black man who has been dating a white girl, Rose Armitage (Allison Williams), for five months. When Rose takes Chris to meet her parents (played by Catherine Keener and Bradley Whitford) — who seem totally normal at first — it isn’t long before Chris starts to get creeped out by everything happening at the Armitage estate. But in the middle of it all, Chris also wonders if these things are really happening or everything is simply a product of his own paranoia.

