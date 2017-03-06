Jordan Peele’s ‘Get Out’ Is Even More F*cked Up When Set in Donald Trump’s White House — Watch

"Get Out" is already gloriously twisted, but it becomes a whole different kind of a nightmare when set in Trump's White House.

Over the past two weekends, Jordan Peele’s “Get Out” has become one of the must-see movie experiences of the year. Not only is the social thriller one of the year’s best reviewed titles (that 99% on Rotten Tomatoes is pretty damn stellar), but it’s also making a killing at the box office, having already grossed $75.9 million opposite its $4.5 million budget.

“Get Out” centers around Chris Washington (Daniel Kaluuya), a black photographer who spends the weekend visiting the home of his white girlfriend. What transpires over the course of this one weekend is shocking to the say the least, and the events speak more to conversations about race in America than few films ever dare to even hint at. Part of the film’s must-see appeal comes from how relevant it is, and just when you think its story couldn’t get any more twisted, Funny or Die has gone and given it one wicked Donald Trump mashup

“Get Out (of the White House)” swaps Allison William’s Rose Armitage for Ivanka Trump, and finds our hero Chris visiting the White House of the Trump administration. It would be a crime to spoil what happens next, but let’s just say that Trump might not be speaking the truth when he tells Chris he isn’t racist. One this is for sure: This is easily one of the best Funny or Die parodies we’ve seen in quite some time.

“Get Out” is now playing in theaters everywhere. Watch the Funny or Die parody below.

