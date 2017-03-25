Joseph Gordon-Levitt Nears Deal to Direct, Star in Channing Tatum Musical

Gordon-Levitt pitched the idea for "Wingmen" last year with “21 Jump Street” writer Michael Bacall.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt is in talks to direct and star in a musical comedy for Universal, Variety reports. Gordon-Levitt and Channing Tatum are already attached to star in the R-rated film, currently titled “Wingmen.”

READ MORE: TIFF 2016: ‘Snowden’ Star Joseph Gordon-Levitt Supports Edward Snowden’s ‘Patriotism’

Gordon-Levitt and “21 Jump Street” writer Michael Bacall reportedly pitched the idea in 2016, starting a heated bidding war among several studios.

The story centers on two pilots who crash-land in Las Vegas. Sources told Variety the movie will be in the vein of “Pitch Perfect” and “The Book of Mormon.” Other filmmakers who were considered to direct the project included James Bobin, Seth Gordon and “The Book of Mormon” director Casey Nicholaw.

Marc Platt Productions’ Marc Platt and Adam Siegel will produce alongside Tatum’s Free Association and Gordon-Levitt’s HitRecord Films. Universal senior VP of production Kristin Lowe will oversee the project for the studio.

Production won’t begin for several months at least, as Tatum is soon to begin shooting Paramount’s action-thriller “Triple Frontier” alongside Tom Hardy.

READ MORE: Joseph Gordon-Levitt Reveals What It’s Like To Get Stoned With Oliver Stone

Gordon-Levitt has one feature film directing credit under his belt — 2013’s comedy-drama “Don Jon,” in which he also starred. Last year, Gordon-Levitt starred in Oliver Stone’s “Snowden” and the one-hour musical “Straight Outta Oz.” Tatum most recently showed off his song and dance skills in the Coen brothers’ 2016 comedy “Hail, Caesar!”

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.