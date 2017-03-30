Joss Whedon Set to Write and Direct ‘Batgirl’ Standalone Feature for Warner Bros.

The "Avengers" director is moving from Marvel to DC.

Batgirl is coming to the big screen, and Joss Whedon is helping her get there. The “Avengers” helmer will write, direct and produce a standalone film for Warner Bros. about the superheroine, reports Variety. The movie, to which no one else is yet attached, will be part of the DC Extended Universe and follow this summer’s “Wonder Woman” as the second project in that franchise to center around a female lead.

First appearing in 1967, Batgirl has previously been portrayed onscreen by Yvonne Craig in the campy “Batman” series and Alicia Silverstone in 1997’s “Batman & Robin”; more recently, Rosario Dawson voiced her in “The Lego Batman Movie.” Toby Emmerich, who serves as president and chief content officer of Warner Bros. Pictures Group, will be shepherding this new project alongside Jon Berg and Geoff Johns.

Whedon will be making a jump from DC’s main competitor, as both his “Avengers” and “Avengers: Age of Ultron” films were part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

