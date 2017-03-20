‘Julieta’: Pedro Almodóvar Opens Up About His Latest Heroine in Exclusive Home Video Release Featurette — Watch

In our exclusive featurette, the filmmaker talks about his newest, totally indelible female character.

In the wake of the untimely death of beloved husband and father, grief threatens the relationship between the newly widowed Julieta and her daughter Anita. Unable to bear the weight of her father’s death, Anita disappears without a trace.

Enduring the death of her husband and the trauma of her daughter’s disappearance, Pedro Almodóvar’s “Julieta” displays the painful journey of a woman struggling with uncertainty and the impracticality of fate. Abandoned by her daughter and unable to escape the obsessive reasoning as to why she left, Julieta is pushed into solitude. In the silence and loneliness, Julieta finds herself experiencing life again.

“Julieta” lives in the duality of its protagonist. She is both mother and daughter. The film speaks to the experiences of Julieta as both girl and woman, and where those learned experiences have gotten her in life. The film exposes the past of Julieta and the relationship she had with her mother and the failed relationship she has with her daughter Anita.

Almodóvar based “Julieta” off of a series of short stories “Chance,” “Soon” and “Silence” by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Alice Munro.

“Julieta” is to release on Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital on Tuesday, March 21. Watch our exclusive featurette from the release below, featuring Almodóvar opening up about his character.

