‘Jungle’ Trailer: Daniel Radcliffe Treks Into the Amazon in Survivalist Thriller — Watch

Yossi Ghinsberg's memoir comes to the silver screen courtesy of Greg McLean.

Courtesy of “Swiss Army Man,” Daniel Radcliffe’s reanimated corpse spent a lot of time in the forest last year. You can likely guess where the actor spends his time in “Jungle,” Greg McLean’s adaptation of the memoir of the same name by Yossi Ghinsberg. Watch the trailer below.

“Have you ever been in the jungle?” Radcliffe is asked in the opening moments; the question seems to stir something him, and so he sets off into the Amazon alongside two friends, guided by the man who first posed the question (Thomas Kretschmann). This being a movie, it should come as little surprise that things don’t exactly go as planned for our intrepid explorers.

Alex Russell and Joel Jackson co-star in the film, McLean’s follow-up to the just-released “The Belko Experiment.” No release date has been set for “Jungle” yet.

