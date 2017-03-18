‘Juno’ Reunion: Ellen Page and Jennifer Garner Will Lead All-Female Live Read of the Script

Proceeds from the event will go to Planned Parenthood.

“Juno” is approaching its 10th anniversary, and two of the leads will be paying tribute to the acclaimed indie with a live read of Diablo Cody’s script. Ellen Page and Jennifer Garner will reprise their characters, and in a great twist, the rest of the roles will be filled by women. The proceeds from ticket sales and merchandise will go to Planned Parenthood.

Director Jason Reitman was inspired to spearhead this event after Trump became president, he told Entertainment Weekly.

“Considering how much this election has done against women and what Planned Parenthood has done for women, I thought it would be cool to hear this script with an all-female voice,” he said.

Reitman also believes the organization perfectly reflects the values of the film.

“If there was any confusion about whether Juno was pro-choice or pro-life, this should settle that,” he said. “Juno had a choice, and that was the most important part.”

The event takes place on April 8 at the Ace Theater in L.A., and tickets can be purchased here.

