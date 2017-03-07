‘Just Cause’ Adaptation Starring Jason Momoa Announced, Brad Peyton to Direct

The "Aquaman" star and the "San Andreas" director have worked together on the Netflix series "Frontier."

“Aquaman” star Jason Momoa has signed on to topline a feature film based on the popular video game “Just Cause.” “San Andreas” director Brad Peyton has also been enlisted to helm the action/adventure movie, as reported by Deadline. This will mark the second project the duo works together, as Peyton is the director and one of the executive producers for Momoa’s Netflix series “Frontier.”

Based on a screenplay by John Collee (“Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World”), like in the popular Square Enix video game, the film will follow Rico Rodriguez (Momoa), an agent for an organization simply known as the Agency. However, no further details have been given about the plot of the movie.

Momoa has three films confirmed for release this year. He stars in the comedy “Once Upon a Time in Venice,” alongside Bruce Willis and Famke Janssen, and toplines the action thriller “Braven.” He will also play Aquaman in “Justice League,” starring Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill, due to be released November 17. His film “Aquaman” is debuting next year.

Peyton, who will also serve as one of the producers for “Just Cause,” is about to go into production on “Rampage,” starring Dwayne Johnson. He will also helm and produce the sci-fi action/adventure movie “Black Hole” from a script co-written by him and Philip Gawthorne.

