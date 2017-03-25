‘Justice League’ Trailer: Zack Snyder Gets Another Chance to Save the DCEU, And It Looks Crazy Epic

Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash team up, but can Zack Snyder deliver a truly great superhero movie?

The gang is all here! The new trailer for “Justice League” has arrived, and it features some pretty badass new footage of Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash teaming up to stop the latest CGI threat bent on destroying the world.

READ MORE: ‘Justice League’ Behind the Scenes Video: Zack Snyder Celebrates Wrap With 90-Second Clip

“Justice League” follows the events of “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” with Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) and Diana Prince (“Gal Gadot”) rallying up a crew of metahumans to fight Steppenwolf (Ciarán Hinds) in the wake of Superman’s death. Of course Superman won’t be gone for too long, but just how he returns and factors into the plot remains to be seen.

While fans are no doubt curious about how the DCEU will progress in the first big meet-up of its many heroes, the industry is watching “Justice League” even closer to see if Zack Snyder can finally turn this fledging movie universe around. Terrible reviews for “Batman v Superman” and “Suicide Squad,” plus constant director and script changes for upcoming Batman and Flash films, haven’t left many people confident about the future of the franchise. Fortunately, Patty Jenkins’ “Wonder Woman” arrives June 9 and could begin doing damage control.

“Justice League” opens November 17. Watch the official trailer below.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.