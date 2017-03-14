Kal Penn Shares Scripts From Some of the Stereotypical Roles He Auditioned For At the Beginning of His Career

In the ABC drama series “Designated Survivor,” Kal Penn plays White House press secretary named Seth Wright, with no accent. But this wasn’t always the case for the New Jersey-born actor of Indian descent, who recalls auditioning for some stereotypical roles at the beginning of his career.
READ MORE: Kal Penn Raises More Than $200,000 for Syrian Refugees ‘In the Name of the Dude Who Said I Don’t Belong in America’
On Tuesday, the actor shared some screenshots of scripts he found of shows he auditioned for during his “first years trying to be an actor.” According to the actor, he was nearly always asked to speak with an accent and one script even requested a “Ghandi lookalike.” The actor even revealed that when he auditioned for a small part in “Sabrina the Teenage Witch,” he got “into it” with the production because they insisted his character, Prajeeb, had to have an accent.
READ MORE: ‘The Secret Life of Muslims:’ Reza Aslan and Iqbal Theba Sound Off on Hollywood’s Portrayal of Muslims — Watch
But the actor also acknowledged shows such as “The Steve Harvey Show,” “Buffy The Vampire Slayer,” “Angel,” “24,” and “House,” which did not ask him to have an accent. He described the writers of these shows as “really smart, creative people, who didn’t have to use external things to mask subpar writing.”
Check out all of Penn’s tweets below.
Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.