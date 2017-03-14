Kal Penn Shares Scripts From Some of the Stereotypical Roles He Auditioned For At the Beginning of His Career

According to the "Designated Survivor" star, he was nearly always asked to speak with the accent at the beginning of his career.

In the ABC drama series “Designated Survivor,” Kal Penn plays White House press secretary named Seth Wright, with no accent. But this wasn’t always the case for the New Jersey-born actor of Indian descent, who recalls auditioning for some stereotypical roles at the beginning of his career.

On Tuesday, the actor shared some screenshots of scripts he found of shows he auditioned for during his “first years trying to be an actor.” According to the actor, he was nearly always asked to speak with an accent and one script even requested a “Ghandi lookalike.” The actor even revealed that when he auditioned for a small part in “Sabrina the Teenage Witch,” he got “into it” with the production because they insisted his character, Prajeeb, had to have an accent.

But the actor also acknowledged shows such as “The Steve Harvey Show,” “Buffy The Vampire Slayer,” “Angel,” “24,” and “House,” which did not ask him to have an accent. He described the writers of these shows as “really smart, creative people, who didn’t have to use external things to mask subpar writing.”

Check out all of Penn’s tweets below.

Found a bunch of old scripts from some of my first years trying to be an actor. pic.twitter.com/GydOwlUKGW — Kal Penn (@kalpenn) March 14, 2017

Jeez I remember this one! They were awful. "Can you make his accent a little more AUTHENTIC?" That usually meant they wanted Apu pic.twitter.com/3F5XRORO3n — Kal Penn (@kalpenn) March 14, 2017

This was a pilot called The Stones. Tried to convince them to let me speak without an accent & make it funny on the merits (was told no) 😂 pic.twitter.com/SuUVYT7rip — Kal Penn (@kalpenn) March 14, 2017

Ha! In this audition for Smart Guy, they didn't even give the character a name! pic.twitter.com/z2D8E5rx8J — Kal Penn (@kalpenn) March 14, 2017

Oh wait yes they did pic.twitter.com/xwB3qIoXoF — Kal Penn (@kalpenn) March 14, 2017

Friggin King of Queens man! I used to love that show until I got to audition for it lol pic.twitter.com/2BYu0nnd57 — Kal Penn (@kalpenn) March 14, 2017

I do not remember this audition except that it was for some shitty MTV show and the big joke was an accent and too much cologne 🙄😂 pic.twitter.com/7HZbhQCkaB — Kal Penn (@kalpenn) March 14, 2017

Whoa I remember this! This was one of my first commercials. The makeup people would use Vaseline to get the sweaty unwashed look going pic.twitter.com/X7z4EI4drQ — Kal Penn (@kalpenn) March 14, 2017

This was for some project called The Marriage Clause I guess. pic.twitter.com/0yKjepAHqy — Kal Penn (@kalpenn) March 14, 2017

Sabrina the Teenage Witch! Man. We got INTO it about why he had to have an accent. I'm laughing about it now but they were such dicks 😂 pic.twitter.com/kXdHjVsqvT — Kal Penn (@kalpenn) March 14, 2017

