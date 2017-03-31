Kendrick Lamar Releases Eye-Popping New Video ‘HUMBLE.’ — Watch

The Compton rapper's latest single hails from his long-awaited upcoming album.

Kendrick Lamar has released a brand new song and video, “HUMBLE.” The clip was directed by Dave Meyers alongside Lamar and Top Dawg Entertainment President Dave Free (Lamar and Free are known as The Little Homies). The song was produced by Mike WiLL Made-It.

“HUMBLE.” comes just one week after the release of “The Heart Part 4.” Both songs hail from Lamar’s highly anticipated upcoming album, which is expected to drop April 7, as reported by NME. The release follows the Compton rapper’s highly-acclaimed third studio album “To Pimp a Butterfly,” which dropped in 2015.

“I think now, how wayward things have gone within the past few months, my focus is ultimately going back to my community and the other communities around the world where they’re doing the groundwork,” Lamar told The New York Times.

He added, “‘To Pimp a Butterfly’ was addressing the problem. I’m in a space now where I’m not addressing the problem anymore. We’re in a time where we exclude one major component out of this whole thing called life: God. Nobody speaks on it because it’s almost in conflict with what’s going on in the world when you talk about politics and government and the system.”

The video opens with Lamar wearing a religious garb, and another scene features the rapper having his own version of “The Last Supper” with his boys. In the clip, the rapper encourages women to embrace their natural beauty and even show some stretch marks. Check out the video for “HUMBLE.” below.

