‘Kong: Skull Island’ Soundtrack Is Now on Spotify, and Is Indeed Fit for a King

You can now listen to Henry Jackman's entire score, which is some of his best work.

While Legendary is providing excellent opportunities for indie filmmakers with its new Monster Universe, the studio has also shown a knack for recruiting top musical talent for the franchise. This continues to hold true with “Kong: Skull Island,” which was composed by Henry Jackman, and its score is now available to listen to on Spotify. The film, directed by Jordan Vogt-Roberts (“The Kings of Summer“) hits theaters today, so if you want to pump yourself up before you see it, or if you already want to revisit the movie by listening to the score, you can listen to the soundtrack here.

Jackman is known best for scoring the second and third installments of Marvel’s “Captain America” movies, as well as his frequent collaborations with Matthew Vaughn, most recently with his electrifying score for “Kingsman: The Secret Service.” His work on “Kong,” though, may top his previous scores, as the soundtrack creates a thrilling atmosphere and boasts bombastic symphonies that Kong deserves. Those familiar with Jackman’s work won’t be surprised to hear swift violins and powerful trumpets and trombones, which the composer puts into full effect once again.

Legendary had recruited Oscar-winning composer Alxandre Desplat to work on their 2014 “Godzilla” film, a score which was exceptional but got swept under the rug due to Desplat’s dual nominations that year for “The Imitation Game” and the film he won his first award for, “The Grand Budapest Hotel.” Jackman’s score certainly feels familiar to Desplat’s, adding to the continuing building of Legendary’s Monster Universe, which will culminate with Godzilla and Kong facing off in 2020. Legendary’s sequel to Gareth Edwards‘ “Godzilla” film is scheduled to be the next installment of the franchise, and is set to be directed by indie horror filmmaker Michael Dougherty (“Trick ‘r Treat“).

