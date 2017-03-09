‘La Barracuda’ Exclusive Teaser Trailer: SXSW Narrative Contender Shows Sinister Side to An Estranged Sister

Sisters. Strangers. Scary.

Not all family reunions are happy ones. In Julia Halperin and Jason Cortlund’s “La Barracuda,” premiering this Saturday as part of SXSW’s narrative feature competition, sometimes they’re just downright sinister.

The duo’s new film, starring Allison Tolman and Sophie Reid, explores the unease of a new familial discovery when a so-called sister shows up unannounced. “Sisters. Strangers.” the film’s first teaser hints, and it looks like that’s only the beginning.

Per the film’s official synopsis, the film follows “a young British woman named Sinaloa [who] comes to Texas to find Merle, her half-sister by way of their dead country musician father. It doesn’t take long for Sinaloa to charm her way into Merle’s life. Her singing awakens something in Merle and erases some of the lingering doubts about their shared bloodline. But an all-too-familiar chaos comes with it, which soon starts to unravel Merle’s stable world — her job, her upcoming marriage, and an already tense relationship with her mother, Patricia. And while the family music legacy brought this stranger to town, darker motives are woven into the songs she sings, showing glimpses of a violent rage that’s been building for years.”

The film’s first teaser shows off a scary, secretive vibe that we suspect will carry through the entire feature. Sisters. Strangers. Secrets. Scary.

The film also star JoBeth Williams, Luis Bordonada, Larry Jack Dotson, Butch Hancock, Bob Livingston, and The Mastersons.

Watch our exclusive teaser trailer for “La Barracuda” below.

