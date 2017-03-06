‘La La Land’ Live Score Concert Tour With 100-Piece Symphony Orchestra Kicks Off This May

Oscar-winning composer Justin Hurwitz will conduct a 100-piece symphony orchestra, choir and jazz ensemble for the event's world premiere in Hollywood this May.

If you love “La La Land” and are going to be in the Los Angeles area this Memorial Day weekend, then you better make sure to get tickets to the world premiere of “La La Land in Concert: A Live-To-Film Celebration.” Lionsgate has announced that on Friday, May 26 and Saturday, May 27, Oscar-winning composter Justin Hurwitz will conduct a 100-piece symphony orchestra, choir and jazz ensemble for a live score screening of Damien Chazelle’s six-time Oscar winner. Both events will take place at the Hollywood Bowl.

“For me, one of the most thrilling and fulfilling parts of making ‘La La Land’ was scoring the film to a live orchestra: one hundred phenomenal local musicians playing in real-time to the Technicolor images, bringing Justin’s compositions to vivid life,” said Chazelle in an official statement. “I couldn’t be more excited to share that experience with audiences this summer, let alone in a setting as epic and as quintessentially ‘LA’ as the Hollywood Bowl.”

Added live concert director Richard Kraft: “By preserving the film’s unique recorded vocal performances of Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling and John Legend from the film’s soundtrack and blending them with live musicians, we are able to build a one-of-kind concert experience, which becomes a hybrid of film, pre-recordings and incredible live musicianship.”

The world premiere event at the Hollywood Bowl will include unique pre-show photo opportunities and a grand fireworks spectacular. Vintage Hollywood-inspired dress is encouraged. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 10 at 3pm ET via Ticketmaster outlets and the Hollywood Bowl box office.

Following its world premiere in Los Angeles, “La La Land in Concert” will tour to locations across the globe, including Canada, Mexico, Italy, Turkey, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. U.S. events are being planned for Atlanta, Seattle, Portland, San Diego, San Antonio, Dallas, Indianapolis, Nashville, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Denver and Washington, D.C. Dates and more locations to be announced.

