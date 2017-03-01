London Theater Pranks Audience by Playing ‘La La Land’ in a Screening of ‘Moonlight’

The Rio Cinema has extended its run of "Moonlight" by a week, following the film's three Academy Award wins.

Following Sunday’s epic Academy Award gaffe that caused Warren Beatty to announce “La La Land” as the winner for Best Picture instead of “Moonlight,” London’s Rio Cinema pulled a very funny prank on moviegoers who went to see Barry Jenkins’ acclaimed drama. The staff played 20 seconds of Damien Chazelle’s musical comedy-drama immediately before playing the Oscar-winning film. The sold-out audience got the joke right away and burst into applause, as reported by Time Out London.

READ MOE: Donald Trump Takes Credit for Oscars’ Epic Mix-Up and Claims Jimmy Kimmel ‘Pulled Out the Race Card’ for Ratings

“It wasn’t the actual feature film, but a few seconds from a teaser trailer,’ the Rio’s duty manager told Time Out London. “Then we shut it down, and did a bit of fumbling to make it look like we made a mistake.”

READ MORE: Steve Harvey Offers Warren Beatty Support After Oscar Gaffe

Rio Cinema has extended its run of “Moonlight” by a week, following the film’s three Academy Award wins: Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor (Mahershala Ali) and Best Adapted Screenplay (Jenkins and Tarell Alvin McCraney). As reported by The Independent, after its Oscar wins, the film has soared up the UK box office.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.